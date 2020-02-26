Home

Thomas and Jones Funeral Home - Las Vegas
2457 N. Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 384-7600
ALMARY GASTON
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anointed Tabernacle Apostolic Church
3050 Holly Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
God's House International Church
1072 Bartlett Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
True Love
1941 H Street
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
ALMARY GASTON


1929 - 2020
ALMARY GASTON Almary Gaston, 90, of Las Vegas, passed away February 19, 2020. She was born December 16, 1929 in Hollybrook, LA. With her husband of 51 years, Jesse Gaston, Sr., 26 children were born. She was the Overseer of Anointed Tabernacle Apostolic Church of which she pastored for 25 years. She was a member of the renowned Meltonettes Gospel Singers for 33 years. Overseer Almary Gaston was a member of many organizations, such as NAACP, Southern Nevada Ministerial Marriage Counsel, Willing Workers of Southern Nevada, American Singers of Gospel Association, Nevada Musicians Association, International Gospel Quartet Association, Ruby Duncan Association of Housing, received numerous recognitions and awards such as the Vegas Heights Tenure Award, Fox 5 Recipient Community Award, National Coalition of 100 Black Women Community Leadership Award and American Gospel Singers Award just to name a few. Kit Carson Elementary School renamed its multi-purpose room in her honor. Overseer Almary Gaston leaves to cherish loving, precious memories and legacy: 9 Daughters; 6 Sons; 4 Sisters; 78 Grandchildren; 172 Great-Grandchildren; 121 Great-Great-Grandchildren; 8 Great-Great-Great-Grandchildren; a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins; The Anointed Tabernacle Apostolic Church Family; The Southern Nevada Willing Workers and the Las Vegas Community. Viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Fri., Feb. 28, at Anointed Tabernacle Apostolic Church, 3050 Holly Ave. Las Vegas. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at God's House International Church, 1072 Bartlett Ave. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 29, at True Love, 1941 H Street, Las Vegas.
