Alvin Allen


1938 - 2019
Alvin Allen Obituary
Alvin L. Allen (aka "double A") passed away on July 12, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City and worked for Kennecott Copper in his youth. He came to Las Vegas 56 years ago and was well-known and well-liked in the casino industry. He worked for Circus Circus, Frontier, Golden Nugget, and Mirage hotels, among others. He was known as "double A" to many in the business. He is the last to join his life-long buddies, Jim Beal (Jimmy Jam Up), Stormin Norman, Kelly, and Jim Peterson. It must have been a heck of a reunion when he joined them.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki L. Allen, sister Gail, and his parents. He is survived by his wife Valerie Allen, son David M. Allen, and daughter Lisa Allen Parker, grandson Jake Allen, and granddaughter Harli Parker. Per his wishes, there will be no service. No services scheduled.
