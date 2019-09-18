Home

Alvin Brazda


1931 - 2019
Alvin Brazda Obituary
ALVIN BRAZDA



Alvin Leonard Brazda, 87, passed away peacefully on September 06, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born on December 13, 1931, Al served in the Korean War as staff sergeant for the United Stated Air Force after graduating high school in Pawnee Rock, KS. Following the service, he obtained a college degree and moved to Albuquerque where he began his 36-year career with Sandia Laboratories. Eventually, he moved his family to Las Vegas in 1969 where he worked at the Nevada Test Range and Nevada Test Site as an electronics technician.



Al was an adored son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who always put his family first. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Calp and Frank Brazda and step-mother Cecile Brazda; brother Morris (Mary) and half-brother Charles Calp. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ruth; children Allison Rojas (Thomas), Michael (Andrea), and Douglas; grandchildren (James Preus, Alexander Preus, Adam Preus, Veronika Brazda, Lance Brazda and Grayson Brazda); great-grandson (Jackson Vivar); sister Betty Grantham and half-brother Calvin Calp.



Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle.

