ALVIN RAMSEY Alvin "Big Al" Ramsey of Summerlin, Las Vegas, passed away March 9, 2019. Al was born April 11, 1945, in Lawrence, Kan. to Margaret Walker and Alphonso Ramsey. Al graduated from Centennial High School in 1963 and Harbor College (in Los Angeles) in 1965. Al worked at Honda, then relocated from Ventura, CA to Las Vegas in 1996 with EG&G. He handled security for Hard Rock, then later created an independent VIP host company with his partner called Vegas Knights. He loved biking in Red Rock Canyon and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Al is survived by his wife, Patricia; son Jayson; daughter-in-law Jessica; sister, Shannon; daughters, Elaine and Leslie; 10 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; aunts; cousins; and five sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law who loved him dearly. Al was loved by many and will be missed by all. Service details are pending.