SGT. AMBROSE J. MARSHALL U.S. Marine Corp., Retired Ambrose J. A.J.Marshall, US Marine Corp, Retired, 87, of Ohio, passed away February 16 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in December 3, 1932 in Andover, Ohio of the late Andrew and Florence Marshall. He was one of four siblings. A.J. graduated from Williams-field High School in 1948 and soon thereafter joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served in the Korean War as a Communications Technician and retired as a Sergeant in 1954. After his honorable discharge, he had a long and rewarding career as a typographer, working at many newspapers such as the Las Vegas Review-Journal, St Louis Post-Dispatch, and the Las Vegas Sun. He retired from the Antelope Valley Press, in Palmdale, California and was a long-time member of the International Typographers Union and Local 933 in Las Vegas. During his time in Nevada he also served as a Constable in North Las Vegas under Louis Tabat. He was active in veterans affairs and served as a Post Commander to the VFW Post 3552 and as a member of the American Legion. He is survived by his daughter and son-in law, Rebecca and Stewart Martinez of Bishop, Georgia; grandson Chase Martinez; nephew and niece Lynn and Marla Lipps and Lyle and Brenda Lipps. Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; sister Florence Lipps; brothers Carl Marshall and Gregory Marshall. A.J. was a long-suffering Cleveland sports fan, following the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He will forever be remembered by his family and those who knew him as a kind and quiet soul.