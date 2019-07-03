Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
AMELIA CLAYPOOL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Palm Mortuary
7600 S. Eastern Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AMELIA CLAYPOOL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMELIA SUZANNE (MIA) CLAYPOOL


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AMELIA SUZANNE (MIA) CLAYPOOL Obituary
AMELIA (MIA) SUZANNE CLAYPOOL On June 27, 2019 Mia Claypool passed away. She left behind grieving parents Lee Ann Pretto and Blain Claypool. She is survived by her siblings Christian and Olivia Claypool, and grandparents. Also grieving Mia are her stepparents Shannon Harbour and John Pretto as well as her stepsiblings Luna Harbour and Gianni Pretto. Mia was born on February 15, 2000 in Auburn Washington and was a 2018 graduate of Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada. She was attending the University of Nevada, Reno. Mia was an amazing young woman who was also a national champion competitive cheerleader. She will be missed by her large family and many friends in Las Vegas and Reno. Services for Mia will be held on Friday, July 5 at Palm Mortuary located at 7600 S. Eastern Avenue at 2:00pm.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now