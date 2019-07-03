|
AMELIA (MIA) SUZANNE CLAYPOOL On June 27, 2019 Mia Claypool passed away. She left behind grieving parents Lee Ann Pretto and Blain Claypool. She is survived by her siblings Christian and Olivia Claypool, and grandparents. Also grieving Mia are her stepparents Shannon Harbour and John Pretto as well as her stepsiblings Luna Harbour and Gianni Pretto. Mia was born on February 15, 2000 in Auburn Washington and was a 2018 graduate of Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada. She was attending the University of Nevada, Reno. Mia was an amazing young woman who was also a national champion competitive cheerleader. She will be missed by her large family and many friends in Las Vegas and Reno. Services for Mia will be held on Friday, July 5 at Palm Mortuary located at 7600 S. Eastern Avenue at 2:00pm.