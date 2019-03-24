AMPARO GLEDHILL Amparo Portillo Gledhill, 77, a 52-year resident of Las Vegas, and retired culinary member, passed away March 20, 2019 after her courageous, two-year battle with cancer. She was born September 21, 1941 in the village of Tèmoris, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was married to her "Amor" of 43 years, Mac Gledhill; they were sealed for time and eternity at the Las Vegas LDS Temple, October 17, 1993. Amparo was not only a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, but the greatest flour tortilla and tamale maker in the world. She worked for her kids. She had the biggest heart, frequently bringing home co-workers for Thanksgiving dinners, so that they wouldn't be alone. She was known by Mom to many, as well as loved by many. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Gledhill; her parents, Gabriel and Leocadia Portillo; sister, Consuelo; and son, Cesar Omar. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Terry) Elder and Mirna (Mark) Orchard; sons, Jack (Corinna) Gledhill, Gabriel (Laurie) Gledhill and Agosto (Viviana) Gledhill; sisters, Casimira, Refugio, Remedios; brothers, Rafael, Ildefonso, and Gabriel; 19 loving grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. A "Remembrance of Life" will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2245 Lindell Road, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Read More Listen to Obituary