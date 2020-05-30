Andrea Beckman (nee Soven) passed away May 28, 2020 in Weston, FL following a valiant fight against Cancer.Andrea was born June 17, 1954 in New York City, NY to Morris Soven and Sondra Soven. She was the middle child and only daughter among five children.Andrea grew up in Massapequa Park, NY before moving to Broward County, FL in 1971, where she attended Temple Beth Shalom. Andrea earned her Bachelor's Degree from University of Florida and went on to earn a law degree (J.D.) from University of Miami. As an attorney, Andrea practiced criminal prosecution in Miami-Dade County (FL) before ultimately settling into criminal defense practice in Denver, CO from 1979 until 1992. Andrea was instrumental in helping to create Nevada's first police civilian oversight board (LVMPD Citizen Review Board) in 2000, for which she served as its Executive Director for twenty years.Beyond her passion for law, Andrea enjoyed local arts and entertainment, including supporting Las Vegas baseball, Miami Heat basketball, and live theater performances. During her final year, Andrea was most proud of and loved like no other her Granddaughter Elise, who was born in April 2019.Andrea was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Sondra Soven of Weston FL, four brothers, Alan Soven (wife, Karen) of Miami, FL, Richard Soven (wife, Phyllis) of Weston, FL, Wayne Soven (wife, Michele) of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Jeffrey Soven of High Ridge, MO. She also leaves one son, Jarad Beckman (wife, Gigi) and grandchild, Elise Beckman, of Aliso Viejo, CA.Services will be private. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels, 2110 West Griffin Road, Southwest Ranches, FL, 33332,