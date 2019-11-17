Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
ANDREW LIEBL
ANDREW C. LIEBL


1926 - 2019
ANDREW C. LIEBL Obituary
ANDREW C. LIEBL 11/7/26 to 11/10/19 Andrew C. Liebl, 93, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born in Kirkwood, MO. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Alvita and two daughters. He is survived by daughters, granddaughters, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and too many friends to count. He served proudly in the Korean War as part of the U.S. Army and Merchant Marines. He played the sax in the military band and his favorite music was Dixieland. He received his college degree from Washington University in St. Louis. Andy and Alvita moved to Las Vegas with their family in 1964 where he was the assistant business manager for the Clark County School District until he retired. During that time he also served on the original founding board for Silver State Schools Federal Credit Union. In retirement he and Alvita took many trips to many countries. After her passing he continued to stay active with his family. He helped daily with the care of his tortoise and four dogs. He enjoyed happy hour, sweets, travel, family time and watching Sunday football. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his million dollar smile. A celebration of life will be scheduled.
