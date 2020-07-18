1/
Andrew Davis Espinda
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Davis Espinda age 77, Born Honolulu, Hawaii May 3rd 1941, rode his surfboard to the Lord and better waves Feb 9th 2019 with his 4 children by his side. Growing up in Waikiki his early years were spent surfing and being a beach boy. He graduated from Kamehameha in 1959 and then served as lifeguard at Ala Moana and Kuhio Beach. He had a few cameo spots in the movie Hawaii that we enjoy watching. He lived in Huntington Beach then moved to Las Vegas where he was musician at casinos and night clubs. He received a masters degree from UNLV. He then moved to Puyallup Washington where he enjoyed the waters of Puget Sound and mountains. He is survived by his brother Roy (Jan); Son Andrew David (Dani); daughters Maile, Leilani (Tom), and Cari; several grand children Andrew, Alexandra, Emilie, Ayden, Declan, Davis and Callum; three nieces Lydia, Malia and Lehua; and his first wife Marlene Melsness-Espinda Tarver. He is preceded in death by his sister Caroline and long time partners Vicki Lynn Switzer and Brenda K Brush. Aloha Dad Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
I went to school with Andy' sister Caroline and remember the Espinda family. My prayers and love to the ohana.



monrae loveland
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved