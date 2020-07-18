Andrew Davis Espinda age 77, Born Honolulu, Hawaii May 3rd 1941, rode his surfboard to the Lord and better waves Feb 9th 2019 with his 4 children by his side. Growing up in Waikiki his early years were spent surfing and being a beach boy. He graduated from Kamehameha in 1959 and then served as lifeguard at Ala Moana and Kuhio Beach. He had a few cameo spots in the movie Hawaii that we enjoy watching. He lived in Huntington Beach then moved to Las Vegas where he was musician at casinos and night clubs. He received a masters degree from UNLV. He then moved to Puyallup Washington where he enjoyed the waters of Puget Sound and mountains. He is survived by his brother Roy (Jan); Son Andrew David (Dani); daughters Maile, Leilani (Tom), and Cari; several grand children Andrew, Alexandra, Emilie, Ayden, Declan, Davis and Callum; three nieces Lydia, Malia and Lehua; and his first wife Marlene Melsness-Espinda Tarver. He is preceded in death by his sister Caroline and long time partners Vicki Lynn Switzer and Brenda K Brush. Aloha Dad Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store