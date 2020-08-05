1/
ANDREW FONFA
ANDREW FONFA Andrew Scott Fonfa, a self-made businessman and visionary, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020. Fonfa was born in Queens, New York on December 23. 1951 to Lorraine Weiss and Stanley N Fonfa, loving kid brother to Ann and Gudrun Fonfa, brother-in-law to Steve Wolman and Renee Hale. Fonfa was known for being an incredible athlete: specifically, an all-star pitcher, team-winning quarterback, 6-0 tennis player and a competitive basketball player and golfer. Fonfa was extremely intelligent with an IQ of 160; he graduated from Forrest Hills High School in 1969, then attended University of Oklahoma. He later moved to Las Vegas where he became an established mogul, opening up his own successful development company, ASF Realty and Investments, in 1980. In 1985, Fonfa met the love of his life, Jodi Hale Fonfa, and married two years later. They soon had three beautiful children, Brett (1991-2018), Evan (1993), and Haley (1997). From attending Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" Speech, to playing semi-pro basketball in Israel, to helping make Las Vegas into what it is today, Fonfa lived an extraordinary life in his 68 years. Fonfa was a renaissance man, a world of knowledge, that is endless and will live on forever.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Jodi, Evan and Haley I am so sorry for your loss. Andy was such a wonderful husband and father. Family was so important to Andy. He will truly be missed by so many. My heart is with the Fonfa family.
With love

Marlene Henry
Family
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss.
Kim Cagle
August 5, 2020
The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. Andy will live in our hearts forever ♥

Annette

Friend
Annette
Friend
August 5, 2020
The loss is immeasurable but so is the legacy left behind. Andy will forever live in our hearts.
Annette Seifzad
Friend
August 5, 2020
Andy was a nice man. He always treated Chris and I with great respect and I will always remember him as the one who would laugh with me at the silliness of what some people would say- thinking they were “all that”. I’m so very sorry for the loss of the love of your life Jodi. Prayers always going your way to you and your family my deR friend.❤❤.
Heidi Hopper
Friend
August 5, 2020
This is a beautifully written glimpse of Andy’s life that was always so full of ideas and energy and family and joy and goodness. He will forever live in our hearts and minds.
Debbie
Debbie Allen
Friend
August 5, 2020
I’m so glad I got to see him a few months ago, after about 50 years. God bless.
Wayne Brown
Friend
