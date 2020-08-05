ANDREW FONFA Andrew Scott Fonfa, a self-made businessman and visionary, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020. Fonfa was born in Queens, New York on December 23. 1951 to Lorraine Weiss and Stanley N Fonfa, loving kid brother to Ann and Gudrun Fonfa, brother-in-law to Steve Wolman and Renee Hale. Fonfa was known for being an incredible athlete: specifically, an all-star pitcher, team-winning quarterback, 6-0 tennis player and a competitive basketball player and golfer. Fonfa was extremely intelligent with an IQ of 160; he graduated from Forrest Hills High School in 1969, then attended University of Oklahoma. He later moved to Las Vegas where he became an established mogul, opening up his own successful development company, ASF Realty and Investments, in 1980. In 1985, Fonfa met the love of his life, Jodi Hale Fonfa, and married two years later. They soon had three beautiful children, Brett (1991-2018), Evan (1993), and Haley (1997). From attending Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" Speech, to playing semi-pro basketball in Israel, to helping make Las Vegas into what it is today, Fonfa lived an extraordinary life in his 68 years. Fonfa was a renaissance man, a world of knowledge, that is endless and will live on forever.





