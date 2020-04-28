Home

Anette Marie Emry


1965 - 2020
Anette Marie Emry Obituary
Annette Marie Emry, 54, passed away April 16, 2020, peacefully at home in Davenport, Iowa.

A private memorial service was held.

She was born November 26, 1965, in Landstuhl, Germany to Jerry Lee Crotty, Sr, and Patsy Louise Froelich (Hobbs). Her father was a career Army Sergeant, enabling Annette to travel extensively during her childhood. She will be remembered for being full of life and having an infectious smile for everyone she met.

The cherished time spent at her beloved grandparents' home in Rainelle, West Virginia was among some of her favorite memories. She attended SNCC in Las Vegas, NV for Medical Transcription. Annette lived in Las Vegas, NV for 20 years with her husband and two children. She was an avid reader who enjoyed anything outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren.

Annette is survived by her loving family, daughter, Katherine Emry, son, Zachary (Heather) Emry, grandchildren, Gracelin, Adisen, Auston, Hollisan, mother, Patsy Froelich, sisters, Catherine Crotty, and Deborah (Robert) Tappendorf. Many loving nieces and nephews are left to honor her.

Former husband, Hollis Garner Emry, Jr., remained a friend and the love of her life.

She was preceded in death by her father and brother.

Annette left this earth to become an angel in Heaven and will be missed by many.

Online condolences may be made at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Services will be private.
