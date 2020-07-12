1/1
Angelina "Angie" Romas
Angelina Romas passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Peter; her parents, America and Pio Bernola; and her sister, Clarice Nalli.

Angie enjoyed playing cards and socializing with the very special friends she met during her successful career at the Ford Motor Company, and cherished the time she spent with her loving husband, children, and grandchildren.

Angie is survived by her daughters, Susan Gheesling, Janice Piestrak (John), and Pamela Klein (Edward); grandchildren, Kelly Gheesling, Dan Gheesling (Chelsea) and Kevin Jones; great grandchildren, Chloe, Desmond, Caiden, and Miles; and her sister Alice Skelly. All of those Angie loved and touched deeply will have lasting, wonderful memories of the life they shared together.

Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 12, 2020
Angie always was a lovely "Lady" loved to be around her not afraid to say what was on her mind loved this " LADY " RIP Angie you will be miss.
Nicole Matuzak
July 11, 2020
ur deepest condolences to the family. We will cherish the memories of time spent together during family gatherings. Rest in peace Angie
Tony and Alberta Cerilli
July 10, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to all the Romas family's. So sorry to hear of Angie's passing. May she rest in eternal peace. Happy heavenly greetings to all up there with you.
Mary Boni
Family
July 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences. May she rest in peace. Now reunited with her love, Pete. Zia Antonietta & Marian DeSantis, Aliquippa, PA
Marian DeSantis
