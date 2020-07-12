Angelina Romas passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Peter; her parents, America and Pio Bernola; and her sister, Clarice Nalli.



Angie enjoyed playing cards and socializing with the very special friends she met during her successful career at the Ford Motor Company, and cherished the time she spent with her loving husband, children, and grandchildren.



Angie is survived by her daughters, Susan Gheesling, Janice Piestrak (John), and Pamela Klein (Edward); grandchildren, Kelly Gheesling, Dan Gheesling (Chelsea) and Kevin Jones; great grandchildren, Chloe, Desmond, Caiden, and Miles; and her sister Alice Skelly. All of those Angie loved and touched deeply will have lasting, wonderful memories of the life they shared together.



Services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store