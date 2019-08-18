|
ANGELINA VIVIRITO Angelina M Vivirito, passed away August 6, 2019, just six days short of her 94th birthday. She was born in the Bronx, married Louis Vivirito and lived in Wappinger Falls, NY. She made many longtime friends while working at Caldors in the 1970's. Moving to Las Vegas in 1981, she again touched many hearts working at Dillard's Department store. She astonished everyone by getting various autographs from stars such as Mohammed Ali, Rodney Dangerfield, Debbie Boone and Jack Lord. She loved the casino atmosphere and her cocktail to the very end. She is survived by her loving sons, Paul and Louis; daughter-in-law, Carolann; granddaughter, Stefanie; grandson, Mike; and great-grand-children, Oliver and Quinn. She will be missed but felt in so many daily things we do. Be at peace Mom.