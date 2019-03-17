ANGELO PALIVOS Mr. Angelo L. Palivos passed away March 13, 2019. He was born Valentine's Day, February 14, 1931. He was a resident of Chicago, and Vouliagmeni, Athens. Husband of the late Bessie (Gountanis) Palivos. He is survived by his daughter, Eleni Bousis and son in law Dimitri with their four children, Michael, (Verna, Dimitri, and Mike Jr.), Victoria, Evangelo and George. Son, Louis L. Palivos and wife Lisa (Routsolias) and their five children, Angelo, (Christina, Dimitra, Kostantina) Avrilia, Maria, Billy, Ellie. Son, Peter A. Palivos and wife Vicky (Tyrovolis) and their four children, Angelo, Anastasia (Joe), Gregory (Amanda), Taylor. Son, George A. Palivos, wife, Eleni (Katris) and their four kids, Angelo, Yiannis, Alexander and Billy. Survived, by His sister in laws and husbands, Katerina and George Limperis. Georgia Gountanis wife of the late, Panagiotis Gountanis. Connie Gountanis Regas, Angie and Allan Lofgren. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, koumbaroi and many friends all over America and Greece. Angelo, was a great man who challenged all obstacles. Born in Bouliari, Gortinia to the late Louis and Georgia Palivos, he was the youngest of six children. His father, a war hero died at 33, leaving Angelo an orphan at six months old. He left at ten years old to work as a coal career in Tripoli. He had a rough life working day and night. He learned independently how to be a prominent tailor and a great businessman. He fell in love with Vassiliki Gountanis and married her at 19. He was smart, hard worker but had one challenge, he and his wife were deprived of education. He wanted something more for his kids, he packed four young children, two suitcases and one hundred dollars crossing the Atlantic Ocean for an American Dream to educate their four children. He educated their children working three jobs. They worked very hard to accomplish and succeed. He was a man loved by everyone across the board, having 178 Godchildren and Koumbarous. He was compassionate for the orphans since he was one, he loved the Lord's home building many churches and supporting many monasteries. He will be missed for his vigilance, articulate discussions, great advice, compassion, empathy and the love he had for his children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, relatives and friends. Since Mr. Palivos body will be laid to rest with his late wife in Nestani, Greece, his wishes are in lieu of flowers please make donations to two of his passionate organizations: The Greek American Rehabilitation Care and Centre. www.greekamericancare.org, The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation, Robert H. Lurie comprehensive hospital: Services will be held in Chicago at a later date and burial will take place in Greece. Read More Listen to Obituary