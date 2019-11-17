Home

King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
More Obituaries for ANITA BOROWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANITA BOROWITZ

ANITA BOROWITZ Obituary
ANITA KUPPER BAROWITZ Anita Kupper Barowitz, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chicago, IL. She lived in New York and California before moving to Las Vegas, NV in 1987. She was pre-deceased by her parents; daughter-in-law, Ina; and grandson, Jason and survived by two sons, Barry (Karen) and Jeff (Jacqueline); three grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer), Jared, and Jessica; and two great-grandchildren, Heather and Maison. She was wealthy in friends. Although she outlived many of her friends, she continuously cultivated new friends with her warmth and humor. Services will be held at 2pm on Sunday November 17, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120. King David Memorial handled the arrangements.
