ANITA CALL It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anita Katharina Call. Anita passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, in her 86th year. Anita was born in Trier, Biewer, in southwestern Germany, on June 11th, 1933. In Germany, Anita met a dashing US Air Force man Kenneth L. Call, jr and what began as love at first sight, grew. Anita and Kenneth were united in marriage in 1958, a union filled with love and happiness for 62 years. Anita leaves behind her husband Kenneth and her two loving daughters, Nancy and Jacqueline, who were proud to call Anita their Mother. The family moved to the Las Vegas Valley in 1974, and Anita was well-loved by her friends, family, and the Las Vegas community. Nancy and Jacqueline will remember their mother, Anita, in the beautiful bright pink bougainvillea that blooms in the garden Anita loved. A private service will be held for Anita's close friends and family.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
