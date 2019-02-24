ANITA GERRY Our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Anita Grace Stapley Gerry passed away peacefully, at the home of her son, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born September 24, 1930, in Payson, UT, to John Laurence Stapley and Helen Mikesell. She was the second of six children. When the Great Depression hit, her family left Utah and moved to Las Vegas, where her father was fortunate to obtain employment on the Hoover Dam Project. There they lived in a tent city until more permanent housing became available in Boulder City. After the completion of the dam, the family settled in Meadow Valley, CA, a small rural community in Northern California. Following her graduation from Quincy High School, Anita and her sister, Nancy, moved to Oxnard, CA to work and attend college. Anita decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, which was a great surprise to her family. She was stationed at Lockland Air Force Base and served from 1951 to 1954. It was during this time that she met her husband, Robert Anton Gerry (Bob). They were married December 4, 1954, at Hamilton Air Force Base. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. Anita and Bob were blessed with a daughter and a son, Melissa Anne and Michael Anton. Sadly, after seven short years of marriage her "sweet Bob" passed away from cancer leaving her to raise the children as a single mother. She and the children moved to Las Vegas so they could be closer to family. Her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Frank Dixon, were a tremendous help and support to her for many years. She was employed with EG&G where she worked for over 30 years. She began her career as a secretary. Anita had a strong work ethic, top-notch organization skills, and a gift for leadership. She worked her way up and became Director of Personnel and Human Resources. Anita loved to work and be busy, from problem solving at the office, to organizing and cleaning her immaculate home, and serving in her church assignments. Anita was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After her retirement, she served two missions for the church in Athens, Greece and Washington D.C. She was an ordinance worker in the Las Vegas, Salt Lake and Washington D.C. temples. Her greatest joy was her family. She had many adoring nieces and nephews that she loved to spoil along with her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Melissa (Doran) Taylor and Michael (Julie) Gerry; grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Taylor, Paul (Milly) Taylor, Olivia (Tanner) Curtis, Abby Gerry, Emily Grace Gerry and Isabelle Gerry; great-grandchildren, Oliver, William, Alice, Caroline, Violet, Jane and Bennett; brother, Robert Stapley; sisters, Nicole (Guilio) Vanetti and Cynthia Stapley; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Connie Glattly and Nancy Dixon; brothers-in-law, Charles Glattly and Frank Dixon; sister-in-law Suzanne Stapley; and granddaughter, Hannah Gerry. Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Sat., March 2, with services following, both at the Clayton and Washburn LDS Chapel, 1991 W. Washburn Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89031. Burial will be in Meadow Valley, CA. Arrangements under the direction of Palm Southwest Mortuary. Read More Listen to Obituary