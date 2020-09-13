Anita (Withee) White Winegard, Matarazzo of Big Lake Alaska formerly of North Las Vegas passed away Sept 6, 2020 at 96 years old.She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Downey and father Authur Withee, son Skippy, daughter Penny, and step children Jimmy, Donnie and Judy Winegard. Survivors include a brother Rodney Withee (Karen) of Stoughton, Wisconsin, sons Lawrence (Buck) White (Jo Ann) of Chandler, IN., Rex White of Galveston, Tx., daughters Mickie Pilatti of Sekiu, Washington and Jackie Wellborn of Big Lake, Alaska, step-son Claude Winegard of Porum, Oklahoma, many grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. No services scheduled.



