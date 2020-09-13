1/
Anita Matarazzo
1924 - 2020
Anita (Withee) White Winegard, Matarazzo of Big Lake Alaska formerly of North Las Vegas passed away Sept 6, 2020 at 96 years old.She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Downey and father Authur Withee, son Skippy, daughter Penny, and step children Jimmy, Donnie and Judy Winegard. Survivors include a brother Rodney Withee (Karen) of Stoughton, Wisconsin, sons Lawrence (Buck) White (Jo Ann) of Chandler, IN., Rex White of Galveston, Tx., daughters Mickie Pilatti of Sekiu, Washington and Jackie Wellborn of Big Lake, Alaska, step-son Claude Winegard of Porum, Oklahoma, many grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
