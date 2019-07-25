|
Ann Louise Barilla, 88, loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed away Saturday, July, 20, 2019. She was born January 4, 1931 in Mingo Junction, Ohio. In 1963, Ann and her family moved to Las Vegas from Steubenville, Ohio. She sang in the St. Francis de Sales choir and was employed at Caesar's Palace as a Pit Clerk. She is preceeded in death by her husband Dominick Sr., her parent's Michael and Louise Sabol, her daughter Cindi Cirac, and brothers James Sabol and Edward Sabol. She is survived by sons Dominick Jr.(Angela), Michael(Michelle), James, Robert(Amy), nine Grand Children, and four Great Grandchildren. She will be missed dearly. Services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Bunker's Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. North , Las Vegas, Nevada, Visitation 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. 89101,