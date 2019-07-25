Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Barilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Barilla


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Barilla Obituary
Ann Louise Barilla, 88, loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed away Saturday, July, 20, 2019. She was born January 4, 1931 in Mingo Junction, Ohio. In 1963, Ann and her family moved to Las Vegas from Steubenville, Ohio. She sang in the St. Francis de Sales choir and was employed at Caesar's Palace as a Pit Clerk. She is preceeded in death by her husband Dominick Sr., her parent's Michael and Louise Sabol, her daughter Cindi Cirac, and brothers James Sabol and Edward Sabol. She is survived by sons Dominick Jr.(Angela), Michael(Michelle), James, Robert(Amy), nine Grand Children, and four Great Grandchildren. She will be missed dearly. Services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Bunker's Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. North , Las Vegas, Nevada, Visitation 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. 89101,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now