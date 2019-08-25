Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Davis


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Davis Obituary
Ann Davis (formally Ann Leigh Adams) passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Ann spent her entire life focused on her love of children and education, from decades teaching Child Development at the College of Southern Nevada to her passion for children's literature. She was quick to laugh, quick to hug, had a passion for teaching, organized numerous book clubs, loved her family and loved reading to children. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, wife, educator and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Randy Davis, two adult children and 5 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. In keeping with her preferences, in leu of flowers, we encourage a donation to a local library or encourage you to spend an hour reading to a child.

Services will be private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.