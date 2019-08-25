|
|
Ann Davis (formally Ann Leigh Adams) passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Ann spent her entire life focused on her love of children and education, from decades teaching Child Development at the College of Southern Nevada to her passion for children's literature. She was quick to laugh, quick to hug, had a passion for teaching, organized numerous book clubs, loved her family and loved reading to children. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, wife, educator and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Randy Davis, two adult children and 5 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. In keeping with her preferences, in leu of flowers, we encourage a donation to a local library or encourage you to spend an hour reading to a child.
Services will be private.