Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
ANN BRYANT
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
1801 S. Monte Cristo Way,
Las Vegas,, NV
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
1801 S. Monte Cristo Way,
, Las Vegas,, NV
ANN JONES BRYANT


ANN JONES BRYANT Obituary
ANN JONES BRYANT Ann Jones Bryant, 87, loving mother and friend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters Feb. 15, 2019. Ann was born Feb. 12, 1932 in Brigham City, UT, to Judge Lewis H. and Lucille Jones. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1950. She attended University of Utah and later Utah State where she received a bachelor's degree in Elementary education. In 1954, she moved to Las Vegas to teach school. There she met and later married her beloved eternal companion, Douglas MacDonald Bryant. Her husband and family were the light of her life! She was a shining example of compassionately serving others and was a faithful, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She was known best for her radiant smile. She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Leland) Pace, Cari Bryant, Daren (Brad) Kortsen, Jennifer (Derek) Jarvis and Angela (Paul) Sorensen; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Lewis Jones Jr. (Karen). Las Vegas visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. Sat., March 2, with services at 2 p.m., both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1801 S. Monte Cristo Way, Las Vegas, NV 89117. Brigham City, Utah services will be Mon., March 4, at Myers Mortuary. Interment will be in Brigham City Cemetery.
Share memories or express condolences below.
