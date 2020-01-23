|
|
ANN KAYE FROMHART Ann Kaye Fromhart, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 16, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born March 5, 1932 in Bloomington, Indiana to Daniel & Ethel Burke. She married her longtime friend and love, Lawrence Fromhart, on January 31, 1953 who preceded her in death in 1999. Ann was the middle child to her older brother Daniel Burke and younger sister, Sarah Burke whom have already passed. She was raised in Bloomington Indiana and later attended Indiana University where she met her husband Larry. They married in 1953 and then both graduated from IU. Ann and Larry remained in Bloomington and then were moved to Arlington, VA for Larry's time in the US Army. They then moved to Las Vegas where Larry took a teaching/football coach job at Rancho High School. Ann worked for many years at the Mirabelli Center as a preschool teacher where she was loved by many children. Ann was a devoted Catholic and member of the Saint Francis de Sales parish. She taught religious youth education, volunteered and was always doing something at the church. Ann was also a huge fan of her husbands. She attended all of his football games throughout the 39 years he was head coach. She was also the Las Vegas Stars Baseball teams' greatest fan, sitting front and center for every game since opening day. Ann was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family with every ounce of her being. Her love poured over to her children's friends as they would refer to her as their "second Mom". Ann and Larry remained in Las Vegas for the rest of their lives. "Nana's house" was a place where the whole family came together for every occasion. The memories of her, at her home, will be with us for the rest of our lives. Ann is survived by her children, Katherine Fromhart, Timothy Fromhart, Marylee Devore, Daniel Fromhart, Samuel Fromhart, Jill Deaville and Janet Fitzpatrick, 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us in our celebration of her life Friday, February 7, 2020 @ 2 pm at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church located at: 7260 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her name.