ANN LOVETT Ann Marie Lovette, of Henderson, passed away February 19, 2019. She battled cancer hard and gave us the blessings of more time with her. Ann was an amazing woman who spent over 30 years as a nurse at UMC. She continued her calling after retirement, caring for the elderly and everyone who was given the gift of knowing her. Ann is survived by her husband, of 32 years, Robert Lovett; son, Troy Messina; daughter, Melissa Garret; brother, Robert (Buzz) Quakenbush; two grandchildren, Kiersten and Kurtis Messina; and a long list of friends who adored her. Services will be from 11 a.m.-noon Sun., March 10, at Hites Funeral Home, 438 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV 89015.