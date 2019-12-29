|
|
ANNA DARLENE BURK Anna Darlene Burk, 89, born December 24, 1929 in Wheatland, WY to Everett Levi and Lily Mae Pritchard went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on December 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Vernon H. Burk, parents, sister Marie, and grandson Matthew Hill. Those who will cherish her memory and legacy; children Dianna (Paul) Denman, Karen (Michael) Johnson, Jacqueline (Richard) Walker, Michael (Lisa) Burk; grandchildren Janet Denman, Anna (Sven) Gustafson, Katherine (Stewart) Harvey, Jennifer (Matthew) Zischke; and great grandchildren Ian, Harriet, Walker, Hazel, Asher. Darlene was born a rancher's daughter. She developed a strong work ethic and personal strength early. Darlene's professional life began as a bookkeeper in Casper, WY. In 1963 she moved with her family to Boulder City, NV. In 1972 she and Vernon opened the Burk Gal'ry. She diversified her portfolio with gift shops and bookkeeping. She continued to amaze family and friends with her energy and drive until her retirement in February of 2017 at age 86. She was also tireless in her civic mindedness. She spearheaded the foundation of the Boulder City Public Art Scape, participated in fund raising to support reading resources for at-risk children, worked behind the scenes supporting the restoration of the Boulder Dam Hotel, and was a member of the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Mother's loving compassion for the community and others was a manifestation of her love of Christ. Memorial services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion located at 1501 Veterans' Memorial Drive, Boulder City. Memorial donations may be sent to Samaritan's Purse or World Vision.