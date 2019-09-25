Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
ANNA CASTELLAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary
7600 S Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway
Henderson, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA CASTELLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA M. CASTELLAN


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA M. CASTELLAN Obituary
ANNA M CASTELLAN Anna M. Castellan lost her battle to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on September 19, 2019. She was born in Chicago, on May 9, 1930. Anna and her husband Edward retired and moved to Henderson Nevada in 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edward E. Castellan Sr (2011). Anna was a loving Mother and is survived by her sons, Albert, Edward 11 (Iolanda), Michael (Andrea), David (Cecelia); and her daughter Julie Salerno (Chuck). Anna was blessed with seven grandchildren, Giovanni (Michelle), Edward 111, Arianna, Vincent, Charles, Samantha, and Megan; and three great grandchildren, Giovanni, Giuliana and Giada. Visitation will be 3-7pm. Friday Sept. 27, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway Henderson, NV 89052. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Building Fund.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now