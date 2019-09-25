|
ANNA M CASTELLAN Anna M. Castellan lost her battle to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on September 19, 2019. She was born in Chicago, on May 9, 1930. Anna and her husband Edward retired and moved to Henderson Nevada in 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edward E. Castellan Sr (2011). Anna was a loving Mother and is survived by her sons, Albert, Edward 11 (Iolanda), Michael (Andrea), David (Cecelia); and her daughter Julie Salerno (Chuck). Anna was blessed with seven grandchildren, Giovanni (Michelle), Edward 111, Arianna, Vincent, Charles, Samantha, and Megan; and three great grandchildren, Giovanni, Giuliana and Giada. Visitation will be 3-7pm. Friday Sept. 27, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway Henderson, NV 89052. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Building Fund.