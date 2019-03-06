|
|
Anna Schwieder Lamb, 98, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Cedar City, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born January 1, 1921, to AW and Louella Schwieder, in Iona, Idaho. After college graduation she began teaching in Alamo, NV where she met and married Phillip Rodney Lamb, October 3, 1942.
Following Phillip's return from the war they moved to Las Vegas, NV. They were blessed with three beautiful childen. Anna was a beloved elementary school teacher in the Clark County School District for over 30 years.
She relocated to Cedar City in 2004 and lived there until her passing.
Anna was preceded in death by her huband Phillip Rodney Lamb.
She is survived by her three children Robert Lamb (Althea), Garth Lamb (Shari), Sandra Munson (Gerald)
Six grandaughters Kim Munson, Robin Haddad (John), Tammie Lewis (Ted), Debbie Miller (Brian), Whitney Lamb, and Brooke Lamb
Five great grandchildren Nicole Haddad, Lexi Haddad, Gavin Miller, Mckenna Miller, and Ellie Lewis
Brother Harold Schwieder and dear friend Linda Baxter