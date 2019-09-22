|
|
ANNE BRISCOE JOHNSTON HAWKINS January 15, 1947 - August 24, 2019 Our most beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Anne Briscoe Johnston Hawkins formerly of Orem, Utah, passed away peacefully the morning of August 24, 2019, at her home in Highland, Utah. She valiantly fought a rare form of cancer. Anne was born on January 15, 1947, to James E. and Mary Dotson Johnston at Hamilton Air Force Base, Marin County, California. As a child of a Major in the Air Force, she moved from California to Tokyo, Japan. She spent kindergarten in Montgomery, Alabama and ultimately her family located in Nevada to be close to her mother's extended family. Anne spent her youth in Las Vegas, Nevada, among many friends and family. She was energetic, smart and full of life. She was a quick student on piano, life guarded in her teenage years, and eventually taught synchronized swimming to many talented swimmers. She excelled in school and was in one of the first graduating classes of Western High School. As student body treasurer, she was instrumental in raising funds to build Western High School's football stadium. After high school, Anne continued her studies at Brigham Young University, where she majored in elementary education, with a minor in music performance. She was active on campus and developed many lifelong friendships while serving in leadership roles including secretary-treasurer of Associated Women Students. She enjoyed singing in the BYU Women's Chorus and was a lifelong fan of BYU. After graduation, she taught 2nd grade at American Fork Elementary School before moving with her husband to southern California. While attending BYU, Anne met and married Ronald K. Hawkins on August 29, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they lived in southern California with two young boys and eventually sowed their roots in Orem, Utah. There, Ron continued his tax accounting practice and together they reared their six children. Anne was the consummate homemaker. At home, she cultivated relationships with her children, crafted on occasion, quilted when stressed, and instilled her love of music in her family and others. Anne loved playing the piano and singing. She taught piano lessons to neighborhood students for more than 20 years and enjoyed singing in trios, as well as choirs. Her love of music played a significant role in her family and church life. She faithfully served in many capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of her fondest memories and experiences included serving on the Church's Primary General Board, as 'mission mom' to more than 500 missionaries in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission, as companion to her husband as Director of the New Zealand Temple Visitor's Center, in various stake and ward capacities among Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary children, and as music coordinator for countless choirs. Anne is survived by her husband, Ronald, their six children, including Matthew (Sundee), David (Tirza), Mark (Tiffany), Jonathan (Mary), Joel (Elizabeth), and our beautiful daughter Melissa, 24 cherished grandchildren, and sisters Mary Jane Leaver(Bob), and Karen Schleiffarth (Jim), and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents James E. and Mary D. Johnston. Funeral Services were held in Highland UT. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.