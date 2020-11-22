1/1
Anne Elizabeth McGuire
1965 - 2020
Anne Elizabeth Boutin McGuire, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. Born July 13, 1965 to Claire Marie (Jean) and Maurice Albert Boutin in New Jersey, Anne was the consummate Jersey Girl, spending summers at the shore, sporting big hair and a big smile. Anne graduated from Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After graduation Anne spent a summer working at the Grand Canyon Lodge where she met her husband, Ed McGuire. Anne and Ed were married in New Jersey in 1991 and later sealed in the Las Vegas Temple. Anne is preceded in death by her father, Maurice Boutin; survived by her husband, Ed McGuire; children Lindsey, Christopher and Lauren; mother Claire; brothers Peter, Tom (Tess) and Scott (Kay). Anne was also very close to her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and David McDonough and their 4 children, Aubrie (Todd), Travis (Vanessa), Madison (Logan) and Trevor. She was also very, very close to her in-laws, Dan and Aleen McGuire. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family suggests donations to InheritanceofHope.org, a wonderful organization that provides for families dealing with terminal illness. Services will be private.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
