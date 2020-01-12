|
ANNE KENDRA Anne Dorothy Kendra, 90, passed away January 6, 2020 at Lakeview Terrace, Boulder City. Anne was born November 5, 1929 in Detroit, to Ignatius and Lucille (Kuczewski) (Zdunczyk) and married John S. Kendra on February 12, 1949. They made Las Vegas their home in 1983. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John, her son, John II, her sisters: Virginia, Wanda, Stella, Hattie, Frances, Theresa, Sophie, Rita and Helen; and her grandson, Kenneth Hayden. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Patrick) Powell and Beth (Jack) Robertson; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Interment will be at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. The family would be pleased if you would remember Anne by donating to your local food bank in honor of her generous hospitality.