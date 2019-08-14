|
|
ANNE SOFIE NEAL Anne Sofie Neal, 79, passed away peacefully, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She passed away in Henderson were she had made her home since 2001. Anne Sofie was born October 2, 1939, in Oslo, Norway to Hjalmar and Emma Pedersen. She moved to San Pedro, CA, at the age of 16. She graduated from San Pedro High School with the summer class of 1958. She was a 48 year resident of San Pedro. She worked for the LA Unified School District in Cafeteria Management, where she spent ten years at Dana Middle School, six years at South Shores Elementary School and nine years at Taper Elementary School. After retirement from the LAUSD, she and her husband Jack Neal moved to Henderson. Anne Sofie enjoyed watching cooking shows. She loved to cook for her family, especially on the holidays. She was always active, participating in the National Senior Games, Tai Chi, water aerobics and long walks in Red Rock Canyon. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society, The Smith Center and HYGGA. Anne Sofie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Neal; parents, Hjalmar and Emma Pedersen; and sister, Ruth Berg. Anne Sofie is survived by her two daughters, Anita Olsen-Yracheta (Dan) and Arlene Caropino; and step-son, Brian Neal (Kim). Anne Sofie has six grandchildren whom she adored, Matt and Danielle Yracheta, Brandon, Alyssa and Brian Caropino and Ava Neal. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074.