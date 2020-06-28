ANNE URGOLA Anne "Nana" Urgola (née Barber), 88, peacefully joined our Heavenly Father June 21, 2020. The daughter of a farmer, Anne was born and raised in a modest home on the shores of Virginia. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. After graduating from Newport News High School, she and her best pal, Jackie Hayes, left Virginia for the "Big Apple" to pursue a modeling career. Little did she know this was where her exciting life's journey would begin. Sharing a little apartment at Central Park west, she and her girlfriends worked small office jobs, while pursuing their modeling careers and Anne's true passion, singing. She met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Urgola, when she was asked to fill in at a little night club on the east side of town on short notice. Anne and Chuck fell in love in the big city, married at "The Little Church Around the Corner" and had two wonderful children. They spent a short while raising their family in Seaford, Long Island, and in 1970, they moved their family west to another city full of lights, Las Vegas, where they happily lived out their lives until Chuck's passing in 1999; Anne remained in their home for the next 21 years. After 20 years of dedicated service, Anne retired from her job at the reservation desk where she worked the swing shift for the "Follies Bergere" show at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. Anne enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, watching tennis and old movies and especially being devoted to her church family, which was a tremendous blessing to her. Anne was a beautiful, classy lady, inside and out, and no one knew that more than her family. Anne was preceded in death by her life companion, Charles "Chuck" Urgola; her parents, George and Bertha Barber; and her siblings, Reginald Barber, George Barber Jr., John Barber, Gwendolyn Brown and Patricia Kennedy. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Urrutia of Virginia; her children, Kim Johnson and husband, Robert of Henderson, Randy Urgola and wife, Barbara of Las Vegas; her grandchildren, Kelly Malone of Boston, Kristin Hickox of Richmond, Ky., Jennifer Hudson of Wetumpka, Ala., Cambria Urgola of Las Vegas, and Troy Johnson of Las Vegas. She is also survived by her eleven great-grand-children; and one great-great grandchild; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, followed by graveside service and burial at 2:00 pm, both at Palm Mortuary and Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tropicana Christian Fellowship Church, 5000 Spencer St., Las Vegas, NV 89119.