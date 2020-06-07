ANNETTE HERNDON Annette Herndon, 68 years young, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, June 4, 2020. Annette was born in Boston, Mass., May 6, 1952. She graduated from Medford High School and later became an admired member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department from 1976 until retiring in 2007. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian and Domenica Ternullo; and sister, Laura. She will be fondly remembered by her niece, Stefanie and nephew, Robert (Alicia); nephew, Aidan; nephew, Reed (Sarah); sister, Marie; cousins, Maria, Ellen and Elizabeth; numerous friends; and her cat, Maya. Her ambition was to live in peace. May she also Rest in Peace. A Celebration of her Life will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 at the Vegas Valley Winery (Grape Expectations), 7360 Eastgate Road, Suite 123, Henderson, NV 89011. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Wounded Warrior Project and the SPCA.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.