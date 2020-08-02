ANNETTE YURITIC Annette Yuritic, nee Kashak, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 28, 2020 from complications of dementia. She was born April 12, 1927 in Whiting, IN. After graduating from Clark High School she met her future husband, Steve Yuritic, at Madura's Danceland where couples from the Calumet region enjoyed dancing to hundreds of live bands. They married in 1948 and moved to Highland, IN to raise daughters, Judy and Joyce. Once the girls were in school, Annette began a long career in retail sales at Carson Pirie Scott & Co. She moved to Las Vegas in 1990 to be near her daughter Judy and continued her retail career at Dillard's until retiring at age 80. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, video poker and Costco's hot dogs. She developed dementia and was put in the care of European Senior Living group home where she received excellent care and enjoyed the company of the other residents. She was preceded in death by her two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Berger of Las Vegas and Joyce Montgomery of Toney, AL; and several nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Hammond, IN at a later date. Simple Cremation is handling the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store