ANNIE GENSEAL Anne Marie Genseal, age 53, died Friday, November 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born September 30, 1967 in Henderson, Nevada to Richard Smith and Doreen Anne Starr Genseal. On November 25, 2011 she married Scott Alan Wolson in Las Vegas. Annie grew up in Logandale. She graduated from Moapa Valley High School where she was active in sports and extracurricular activities. She went on to graduate from University of Nevada Reno with a business degree. Anne capitalized on her degree leading to a career in marketing. She was regarded as a prominent and highly respected media professional among the Las Vegas advertising community. Anne was an avid Wolfpack fan, enjoyed crafts, politics, literature, zombie movies and doing home improvements. Traveling to Europe, Mexico and New York, attending Broadway shows and live concerts and visiting museums were a few activities that Anne loved. In her final act of selflessness, Annie donated all of her major organs, granting the gift of life to people she would never meet. Anne is survived by her husband Scott; one sister, Margaret of Logandale and two brothers: Stephen (Pat) of Beltsville, MD and Rich (Carol) of Spring Creek, NV. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family members. A private service was held on November 19th, and was live streamed as well. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Nevada SPCA or the ICU staff at Spring Valley Hospital. Guests are also invited leave a message in our online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com