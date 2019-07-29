|
|
ANTHONY CARUSO Anthony Joseph Caruso, 81, died earlier this month from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his beloved wife, Monica, and devoted sons, Frank and John. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 5485 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142. Interment will follow in August at Mount Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Flushing, Queens, New York City. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations in Anthony's memory to the .