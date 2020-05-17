ANTHONY CLYDE ATCHLEY 1942-2020 Anthony Clyde Atchley aka Tony Atchley or Mr. "A" to many in Las Vegas because of his long years in the gam-ing industry, passed away April 23, 2020. He was 78 years young. Tony was pre-deceased by his be-loved wife of 44 years, Linda Lou Atchley. He is survived by his three children: Kelli (Steve) Ross, Mike (Kristie) Atchley and Staci (Richard) Blunk; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Tony was the President of Del Webb Hotels and Casinos. Our family would like to thank the Legacy House and Nathan Adelsen Hospice for their loving care of our Father. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., June 20, at Palm Mortuary Northwest, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131. To offer your sympathy you may donate to Nathan Adelsen Hospice in his name.