Anthony Clyde Atchley
1942 - 2020
Anthony (Tony) Clyde Atchley

1942-2020

Anthony Clyde Atchley aka Tony Atchley or Mr. "A" to many in Las Vegas because of his long years in the gaming industry, passed away April 23, 2020. He was 78 years young. Tony was predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 years, Linda Lou Atchley. He is survived by his three children: Kelli (Steve) Ross, Mike (Kristie) Atchley and Staci (Richard) Blunk; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Tony was the President of Del Webb Hotels and Casinos.

Our family would like to thank the Legacy House and Nathan Adelsen Hospice for their loving care of our Father.

Services will be planned at a future date at Palm Mortuary Northwest.

To offer your sympathy you may donate to Nathan Adelsen Hospice in his name. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
10:00 AM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
