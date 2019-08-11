|
Anthony John Credico Jr - born September 19, 1929 in Cleveland - passed away July 25, 2019. At 17 he joined the Army, the first in line to enlist. He was in the Airborne and fought in Korea. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class and was wounded in action. When he returned to civilian life he put himself through electrician school. He moved to Las Vegas, eventually running major electrical construction jobs employing up to 350 men. Most notably he helped build the MGM Grand, Harrah's, and the Stratosphere Tower. Tony, as he was called, was always willing to help others. He will be missed. He is survived by a brother, John and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10:00 am, at Veterans Memorial Boulder City, 1900 Buchanan, Boulder City, NV, 89005,