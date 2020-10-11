ANTHONY G. OZUNA 9/12/57 9/11/20 Anthony went to meet his maker on 9/11/20. He left the Earth due to a tragic bicycle accident, surrounded by all his family. Anthony was a native Las Vegan. He was a graduate of Western High School in 1976. He then went for a time to UNLV. His search for a career led to becoming a Journeyman in the Sheet Metal Union 88 until his retirement in 2017. Anthony hobbies were riding his motorcycle, archery, camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, bicycling, cooking and most of all taking care of all his family. Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Andrew and his mother Candelaria. He is survived by his wife, Vicki. Children: Greg (Christina), Anthony (Amy), Kara and his step sons Corey and Blaine (Lizzie) Bradley. He had four beautiful grandchildren: Gabriella, Alaina, Evie and Isla. His brother Andrew (Sharon). Sisters: Claudia Crowley (Tim), Cynthia Hall (Tim), and Katie. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make sure you are an organ donor. Anthony donated his kidney's and tissue. Rest in peace, you are sorely missed by all. Love You





