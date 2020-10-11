1/1
ANTHONY G. OZUNA
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANTHONY G. OZUNA 9/12/57 9/11/20 Anthony went to meet his maker on 9/11/20. He left the Earth due to a tragic bicycle accident, surrounded by all his family. Anthony was a native Las Vegan. He was a graduate of Western High School in 1976. He then went for a time to UNLV. His search for a career led to becoming a Journeyman in the Sheet Metal Union 88 until his retirement in 2017. Anthony hobbies were riding his motorcycle, archery, camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, bicycling, cooking and most of all taking care of all his family. Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Andrew and his mother Candelaria. He is survived by his wife, Vicki. Children: Greg (Christina), Anthony (Amy), Kara and his step sons Corey and Blaine (Lizzie) Bradley. He had four beautiful grandchildren: Gabriella, Alaina, Evie and Isla. His brother Andrew (Sharon). Sisters: Claudia Crowley (Tim), Cynthia Hall (Tim), and Katie. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make sure you are an organ donor. Anthony donated his kidney's and tissue. Rest in peace, you are sorely missed by all. Love You


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
We were very sad to hear about Anthony’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Anthony’s family and to his brother, Andrew and his wife, Sharon, who we spent so many years with when the kids were all speed skating. Our hearts go out to all of you.
Bill & Marge Appuglise & family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved