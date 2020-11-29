ANTHONY GERVASIO Anthony "Tony G" Gervasio - Born 11/07/1921 - Final Tee Time 11/21/2020. Tony passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Tony was born in Orange, NJ and resided in Las Vegas since 1963. In the early days, Tony was a pit boss at the Stardust. He will probably be best remembered as the patriarch of a big Italian family and a very talented golfer. Tony lived through the depression, served his country in World War II, fathered 10 children, and helped raise his grandchildren. Things were never easy, but he was there for all of us and we're grateful for his love, wisdom, and perseverance. Tony is survived by three children, Louis (Mandi), Lisa (Scott) and Antonette; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and best friend, Big Al. Tony was sadly preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth; three sons, Anthony, Leonard, and Salvatore; and four daughters, MaryAnn, Angela, Linda, and Olympia. Tony will be sorely missed but we know he's in a beautiful place surrounded by family and love. Services are private.