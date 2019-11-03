|
ANTHONY JOSEPH PLEW A legend of Southern Nevada law enforcement died October 12, 2019. Tony Plew served on the Henderson Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol Indian Springs, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Tony founded Metro's Gang Unit, and was the first gang detective. Tony and his sergeant Bobby "G" Gronauer founded the Gerson Park Detail, the first of it's kind. It was a Community Policing detail with foot patrol police officers assigned to Gerson Park, with a substation located within the housing project where the officers were assigned. Tony later worked the Detective Bureau, assigned to working gang crimes, and Robbery/Homicide until he retired. Tony was a stern old style cop, but the people he served loved him. The Gerson Park "Kingsman", the largest criminal gang at the time, honored Tony with the moniker "Plewdawg" because he spent so much time working the gang. Tony was an avid model builder and was working on an enormous 1/32 scale German U-boat at the time of his passing. Tony is survived by his loving wife Tomi Plew, son Kenneth Plew, daughter Amanda Plew, step daughters Michele Fuller and Jennifer Stringham, sister Ann Cavaness, and two grandchildren. People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf. A memorial service for Detective Plew will be held Saturday, November 16, at Palm Mortuary, Las Vegas, 1325 North Main at 2 PM. Control, R2031, secure......Final