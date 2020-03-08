|
|
ANTHONY (TONY) LUCCHESI Anthony (Tony) J. Lucchesi, beloved Husband of Sandra M. Lucchesi (nee Arndt), dear Father of Randal A. Lucchesi. Born October 22, 1934 in Chicago, IL; died March 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a resident of Las Vegas, for 29 years. Tony was preceded in death by his Parents Sam and Lillian Lucchesi and Sisters: Virginia and Rosetta Lucchesi. He is survived by many cousins and friends. In his younger days, he was an avid bowler and in retirement liked to play golf. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council and Assembly, Catholic War Veterans Post 1947, and an usher at St. Joseph Church. Tony retired from The Harris Trust and Savings Bank after 36 years of service. He also worked part-time for Chas. A. Stevens & Co. for 25 years, both in Chicago, IL. Visitation will 3-7 p.m. Tue., March 10, at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wed., March 11, at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W. Sahara, Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CWV Our Lady of Peace, Post 1947.