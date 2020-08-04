ANTHONY MCGILTON Anthony (Tony) McGilton passed away at his home in Henderson on July 19, 2020. He was 79 years old. Anthony Michael McGilton was born to Kathleen and Thomas McGilton on June 12, 1941 in Ossining, NY. Tony served in the US Marine Corp from 1970 to 1974. He is a graduate of the University of Phoenix. He joined IBM and held various positions in Information Systems and Management. He was active in the Catholic Church training Altar Servers and teaching Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA). Tony married Carole Sbarra in 1968. They enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii. They moved to Nevada in 1998. Besides Carole, Tony leaves behind an extended family: Judy Lyons, Jo Dale, Sue Teel, plus nieces and nephews. Tony's Funeral will be held on August 5, 2020 at the Palm Eastern Mortuary, beginning with a Visitation at 9:30 AM, and Service at 10:00 AM, with burial at the Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 PM. The family asks that attendees wear colorful clothes. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.