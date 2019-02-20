|
ANTHONY MYERS Anthony J. Myers, age 57, of Las Vegas, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born January 25, 1962 in Billings, MT, he lived in Las Vegas for the past five years. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Mr. Myers worked as a subcontractor for the United States Government. A sports fan, Anthony often umpired for various adult softball leagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Katherine Myers. Survivors include his wife, of 17 years, Amy; children, Andrew Myers and Jolene Myers; grandchildren, Makayla, Tanner, Zachary, Zorrie and Logan; brother, Timothy (DeLynn) Myers; sister, Cheryl (Michael) VanderPloeg; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9485 S. Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89178. Private burial, Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary, Las Vegas. www.palmsouthwest.com