ANTHONY ORR
ANTHONY ORR Our beloved son and brother, Anthony (Tony) Orr, 18, born in Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on August 8, 2020. He is survived by his father, Marc Orr; his mother, Pamela Orr; his brother, Nick Orr; his paternal and maternal grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Anthony recently graduated from Centennial High School with an Advanced Honors diploma. He was very proud to be a member of the Centennial Bulldog football team. The friends that he had made throughout his school career meant the world to him. As Anthony was eagerly awaiting the entrance into an apprenticeship, he was employed with Rice Construction where he was extremely grateful for the opportunity to learn and work with his new friends and co-workers. Sports, dogs, swimming in the ocean, and trains were among his interests. His connections and love for his friends and his family ran very deep. We were honored and privileged to have him for 18 precious years. Our hearts are beyond broken, yet his kind and caring soul will forever be with us.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
