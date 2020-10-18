1/1
ANTHONY R. SPANO
ANTHONY R. SPANO Tony Spano of Las Vegas, Nevada, 80 years old, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. Tony was born in Rochester, New York, relocating to Las Vegas in 1980. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Spano, his father, Leonard Spano and His mother, Mary Spano Crosetti. He had served in the U.S. Army and became a disabled Veteran. Tony was a devoted Catholic and practiced his faith all of his life. He loved to travel and had multiple trips abroad. He often traveled to Italy with his dear friends. He leaves behind cousins and many lifelong friends. He gave an extremely strong fight against Parkinson's disease, he is now at peace and will definitely be missed. In respect of Covid-19 and social distancing, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
