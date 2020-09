Or Copy this URL to Share

ANTHONY "TONY" WILLIAM YACONO Tony Yacono, 68, of Colorado Springs, CO, died Sept 10, 2020. Celebration of Life, 1PM, Sat, Oct 24, Anthem Community Church, 10885 S Eastern Ave #100, Henderson, NV, 89052. Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services.





