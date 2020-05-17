Anton, Antoinette "Nettie" Akromis, March 18, 1936--April 22, 2020, was born in Omaha, NE, and graduated from South High School in 1954. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Los Angeles, CA, at the age of 84. Nettie was a vibrant, beautiful woman who loved to dance, cook, play golf, and found joy in raising her four children. She was known for her genuine kindness, loving personality, and dry sense of humor. After living most of her life in Omaha, she moved to Las Vegas in 1998. She would say, "I moved to Sin City because I'm a sinner," which is far from the truth as she was an angel to all. She loved the great Las Vegas entertainers, live shows, slot machines, and the Italian American Club. She is survived by her children, son Craig (Lesley) Anton; grandchildren, Ruby and Delphine, daughter Antoinette "Toni" (Michael) Hipp; grandchildren, Max, Will, Tommy, son Brian (Traci) Anton; grandchildren Harris and Liam, and daughter Megan Anton. Announcements for services on www.mykeeper.com. Services are pending.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.