|
|
ANTOINETTE (TONI) FAIN With profound sadness we announce the passing of Toni Fain, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt on November 20, 2019. To all those whose lives she touched, we share together the precious memories of her. Toni was born July 20, 1940 in Newton, Iowa. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Speech Therapy and Audiology. Toni came to Las Vegas to be with her future husband, Bill, who was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. Their marriage lasted 55 years. She began a career with the Clark County School District and for 32 years, Toni traveled to the schools in the district and performed miracles on children who were burdened with speech defects. She also helped many children of celebrities, a state senator and countless others who were in need of speech therapy. Toni was marvelous at her skill. Some say, there was no one better. She also devoted her time for many years as a member of the Junior League of Las Vegas. Toni's life was a very difficult journey, but she always found a way to approach and engage with others in a warm and caring manner. She was a remarkable, loving and caring individual finding a way to push through her pain. She was preceded in death by their 3-year-old son, Matthew, her father and her mother. She is survived by her husband, 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Celebration of Toni's life will be held at Davis Funeral Home-Rainbow Chapel, 1401 S. Rainbow Boulevard on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00am. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.